Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 284.0% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,732 shares, an increase of 284.0% from the November 30th total of 451 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2,000.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4%

PSCF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2941 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services. The Underlying Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (Standard & Poor’s).

