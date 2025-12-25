IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Up 292.5% in December

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 175,676 shares, an increase of 292.5% from the November 30th total of 44,756 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,686 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,686 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,336. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 95.16%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

