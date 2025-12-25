PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 584,753 shares, a growth of 297.2% from the November 30th total of 147,214 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,738,423 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,738,423 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 199,738.8% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 22,407,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396,713 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $66,907,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4,765.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 517,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 384,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,511 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE PDI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 1,990,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,805. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

Featured Stories

