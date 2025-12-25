Short Interest in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Increases By 299.9%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 298,260 shares, a growth of 299.9% from the November 30th total of 74,584 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 231,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BULZ traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,847. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.45.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

