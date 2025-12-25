Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 139,273 shares, a growth of 303.6% from the November 30th total of 34,508 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 34,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 7,374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Oragenics during the second quarter valued at $270,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of novel anti-infective therapeutics targeting oral and mucosal diseases. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company leverages proprietary technologies to address unmet needs in dental and oral healthcare, with an emphasis on innovative treatments that can improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on traditional antibiotics.

The company’s lead product candidate, Oraprev™, is being developed as a pre-procedural rinse designed to reduce oral microbial load prior to dental procedures.

