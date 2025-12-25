LKQ (LKQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ):
- 12/22/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/13/2025 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/9/2025 – LKQ is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/11/2025 – LKQ is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2025 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 11/3/2025 – LKQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.
Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.
