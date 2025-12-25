LKQ (LKQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ):

12/22/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2025 – LKQ is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – LKQ had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – LKQ is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2025 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/3/2025 – LKQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

