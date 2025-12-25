Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.4370. 69,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 71,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYEL. Wall Street Zen raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $0.68. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,292.69% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 73,132 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 477,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 51.5% in the third quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 2,759,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 938,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.