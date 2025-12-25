SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.3522, but opened at $0.3050. SJM shares last traded at $0.3050, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA raised shares of SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SJM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SJM

SJM Stock Down 5.8%

About SJM

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products. Its core offerings include fruit spreads, peanut butters, packaged coffees, and other shelf-stable foods sold under well-known brand names such as Smucker’s®, Jif®, and Folgers®. In addition to its food portfolio, Smucker maintains a significant presence in the pet food and pet treat category with brands like Milk-Bone®, Meow Mix®, and 9Lives®.

Founded in 1897 by Jerome Monroe Smucker in Orrville, Ohio, the company began as a local producer of apple butter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.