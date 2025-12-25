Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRE) Short Interest Up 10,040.0% in December

Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 507 shares, a growth of 10,040.0% from the November 30th total of 5 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

BFRE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760. Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -2,983.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (BFRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOBAM LBRTY All World Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies located in countries globally without authoritarian regimes. Stocks are selected based on democratic governance and weighted based on market-cap BFRE was launched on Mar 27, 2025 and is issued by Westwood.

