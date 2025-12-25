Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRE) Short Interest Up 10,040.0% in December

Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 507 shares, a growth of 10,040.0% from the November 30th total of 5 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF Price Performance
BFRE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760. Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -2,983.81 and a beta of 0.93.
About Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF
