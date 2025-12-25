First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Up 4,905.7% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,636 shares, an increase of 4,905.7% from the November 30th total of 632 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

