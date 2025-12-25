Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,810 shares, an increase of 46,733.3% from the November 30th total of 6 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ GOODN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOODN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company focuses on net?leased assets, where tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance, providing Gladstone Commercial with predictable, long?term income streams. Its investment strategy targets properties occupied by creditworthy lessees under leases that typically range from five to twenty years in term.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed in 2005, Gladstone Commercial is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliate led by industry veteran David Gladstone.

