Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $31.7070. 1,177,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,962,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.75.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,630,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,260.87. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,982 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 215,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 137,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

See Also

