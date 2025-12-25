Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $61,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,155.36.

LLY opened at $1,077.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $976.10 and a 200-day moving average of $837.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets.

