Aptiv (APTV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently:

12/22/2025 – Aptiv had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Aptiv had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/9/2025 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Aptiv had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Aptiv was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Aptiv had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Aptiv had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $100.00 to $107.00.

11/19/2025 – Aptiv had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Aptiv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Aptiv had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $78.00 to $99.00.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $104.00.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $83.00 to $100.00.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

