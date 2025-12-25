Glencore (GLNCY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY):

12/17/2025 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2025 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/12/2025 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/30/2025 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value?added materials and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.