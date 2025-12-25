Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 5,916,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 1,971,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Talon Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$760.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

