Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Short Interest Down 72.6% in December

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,605 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the November 30th total of 16,806 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,824 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYL opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2619 dividend. This is an increase from Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

