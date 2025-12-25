UBS Group Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $200.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $255.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.60 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.16.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $135.73 and a 12-month high of $239.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $235,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,893.92. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $336,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,544. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $2,533,585. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $2,589,235,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $519,806,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,875,000 after acquiring an additional 416,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,895,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,453,716,000 after acquiring an additional 398,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

