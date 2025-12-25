Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.46. 1,008,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,416,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on FRMI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Fermi in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $31.00 price objective on Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FRMI
Fermi Stock Performance
Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Fermi
Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fermi
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Fermi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fermi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.