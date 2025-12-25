Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $62.53. Approximately 176,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 900,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

Globalstar Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data services, offering connectivity solutions when terrestrial networks are unavailable. The company operates a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation that supports both simplex and duplex satellite communications. Its network enables reliable voice calls, two-way data communication, and emergency messaging for a diverse range of commercial, industrial and consumer applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes SPOT® satellite messengers and asset-tracking devices, which leverage its simplex data capabilities for GPS-based location reporting, customizable check-in messaging, and SOS emergency alerts.

