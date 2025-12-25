Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 306,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 598% from the average session volume of 43,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Stock Down 8.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

