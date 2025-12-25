Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.39 and last traded at C$64.25, with a volume of 327168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.54.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.5%

About Teck Resources

The firm has a market cap of C$31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

