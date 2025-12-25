NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in December

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,612 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the November 30th total of 12,491 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.8 days.

NEXT Stock Performance

NEXT stock opened at $187.76 on Thursday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $187.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08.

Get NEXT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next Plc is a British multinational retailer specializing in clothing, footwear and home products. Headquartered in Enderby, Leicestershire, the company operates through a combination of full-price stores, outlet locations and an extensive online platform. Since its launch under the Next brand in 1982, the company has focused on designing and sourcing a wide range of apparel and homeware items for men, women and children.

The company’s core business activities include product design, sourcing and distribution, underpinned by its integrated logistics network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.