Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 812 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the November 30th total of 2,898 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.55%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

