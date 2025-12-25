Short Interest in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Drops By 73.6%

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 138 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the November 30th total of 522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.58% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SIMS stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

