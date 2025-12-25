Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,266 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 82,623 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HBGRF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, commonly known as Heidelberg, is a German precision mechanical engineering company headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. Tracing its roots back to the mid-19th century, the company has grown into a leading global manufacturer of printing presses and related technologies. Its core offerings include sheetfed offset presses—most notably the Speedmaster series—digital printing systems under the Primefire brand, finishing equipment and a comprehensive range of consumables such as inks, blankets and chemicals.
In addition to hardware, Heidelberg provides a suite of software and services designed to streamline print shop operations.
