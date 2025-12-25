Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.07.

CAG stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 196,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 124,595 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 28.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

