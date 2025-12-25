Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.3250, but opened at $1.25. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,194 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 82.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

