Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 227 shares.The stock last traded at $88.20 and had previously closed at $87.50.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation’s Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS: FWONB) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Formula One business. The Formula One Group controls the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship, packaging and selling global media rights, sponsorships, event-hosting agreements, licensing and hospitality to maximize revenue from the sport. The tracking stock structure allows investors to gain exposure specifically to Liberty’s Formula 1 assets and cash flows while remaining part of the broader Liberty Media corporate structure.

Formula 1 is a global motorsport and entertainment property that stages a world championship calendar of races across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

