Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY) Short Interest Up 332.8% in December

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,566 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the November 30th total of 824 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of CPSY stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.
About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January
