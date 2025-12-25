Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY) Short Interest Up 332.8% in December

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,566 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the November 30th total of 824 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CPSY stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF January (CPSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSY was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.

