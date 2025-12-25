Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/25/2025 – Apollo Global Management was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

11/17/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $162.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

