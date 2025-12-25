Head-To-Head Comparison: Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) versus QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group 15.70% 8.04% 5.94% QuantumScape N/A -39.90% -35.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hesai Group and QuantumScape”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $284.57 million 10.34 -$14.02 million $0.42 53.41 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$477.86 million ($0.81) -13.77

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hesai Group and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 6 2 3.11 QuantumScape 4 7 0 0 1.64

Hesai Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.31%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential downside of 17.82%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Summary

Hesai Group beats QuantumScape on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.