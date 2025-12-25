Critical Survey: Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pathward Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 22.45% 22.97% 2.57% Blue Foundry Bancorp -9.82% -2.84% -0.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Pathward Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pathward Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pathward Financial presently has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.57%. Given Pathward Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathward Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $851.49 million 1.95 $185.87 million $7.90 9.40 Blue Foundry Bancorp $87.25 million 3.03 -$11.91 million ($0.46) -27.72

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.