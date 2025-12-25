Head to Head Contrast: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada 59.48% 13.94% 13.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Dakota Territory Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada $1.11 billion 37.39 $552.10 million $4.77 45.28

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Franco-Nevada”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dakota Territory Resource and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 0.00 Franco-Nevada 0 6 7 1 2.64

Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $232.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Dakota Territory Resource on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering an area of approximately 19,500 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, South Dakota.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent. Franco-Nevada Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

