Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 36,239 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,274,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after buying an additional 226,487 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,281.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.