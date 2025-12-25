Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Up 325.9% in December

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,087 shares, a growth of 325.9% from the November 30th total of 1,664 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Metso Oyj Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj is a Finnish industrial machinery and services company specializing in technology and equipment for mining, aggregates and recycling industries. The company designs, manufactures and services a comprehensive product portfolio that includes crushers, screens, grinding mills and pumps. Metso’s service offerings encompass maintenance, spare parts supply, condition monitoring and process optimization, all aimed at enhancing productivity and minimizing downtime for its customers worldwide.

Established in 1999 through the merger of Valmet’s paper and forest machinery operations and Outokumpu’s mining and rock-crushing businesses, Metso has expanded its capabilities via strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

