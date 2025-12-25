Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Grows By 604.7%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,999 shares, a growth of 604.7% from the November 30th total of 8,656 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 299,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Potash America Stock Performance
Shares of PTAM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Potash America has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Potash America
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Potash America
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.