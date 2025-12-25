Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Grows By 604.7%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,999 shares, a growth of 604.7% from the November 30th total of 8,656 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 299,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Potash America Stock Performance

Shares of PTAM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Potash America has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011. Potash America, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

