Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Declines By 89.4%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,426 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 598,173 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Recruit Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Recruit has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.