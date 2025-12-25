ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $48,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after acquiring an additional 493,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Progressive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $2,156,939,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,642,000 after buying an additional 396,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.1%

PGR stock opened at $227.66 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.72.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. HSBC set a $259.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.98.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total value of $302,131.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,379.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,956,523.52. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,034 shares of company stock worth $2,047,481. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.