World Investment Advisors Sells 2,982 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $214.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,226 shares of company stock valued at $39,877,820. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

