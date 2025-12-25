World Investment Advisors Has $19.72 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,718,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 381,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,658,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $256.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

