Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2025 – Cincinnati Financial had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Cincinnati Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Cincinnati Financial had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Cincinnati Financial had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Cincinnati Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $177.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Cincinnati Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

