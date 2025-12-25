Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $714.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $662.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $654.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/18/2025 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price target on the stock.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

