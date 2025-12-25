Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $21.31. Inpex shares last traded at $20.4580, with a volume of 31,495 shares.

Inpex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

