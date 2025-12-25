VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $103.9650, with a volume of 138043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.97.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 167.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

