VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $103.9650, with a volume of 138043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.97.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
