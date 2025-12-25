UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.77 and last traded at $46.8050, with a volume of 323933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in UBS Group by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

