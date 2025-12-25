Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 247,987 shares, a growth of 550.7% from the November 30th total of 38,112 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,404,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,404,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DBOEY stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Boerse will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany?based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post?trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post?trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

