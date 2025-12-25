CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,119,139 shares, a growth of 584.1% from the November 30th total of 602,087 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,632 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,565.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,632 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,565.0 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of integrated commercial properties. The trust’s assets comprise retail malls, office towers and mixed-use developments located primarily in Singapore, with select regional holdings that enhance its exposure to key markets in Asia. CICT aims to provide unitholders with stable distributions and long-term growth through active asset management and strategic capital allocation.

CICT was formed in September 2021 through the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust, creating one of Asia’s largest integrated commercial REITs.

