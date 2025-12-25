Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 418544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IEP

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.35. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Caz Investments LP increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 11,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is a diversified holding company based in New York City. Controlled by veteran investor Carl C. Icahn, the partnership makes strategic investments and owns wholly or partially controlled subsidiaries across a broad range of industries. With a flexible capital structure, Icahn Enterprises seeks to generate long-term value through active ownership, asset optimization and operational improvements.

The company reports its activities through five principal business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.