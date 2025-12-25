Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,098 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2,589.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 2.0% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after buying an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after buying an additional 596,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $476.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.56. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.10.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total transaction of $8,448,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,090,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,340,294.16. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.51, for a total transaction of $991,191.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 763,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,504,372.77. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,559 shares of company stock valued at $59,246,587. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

